Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fearing virus, parents in Spain rise against back to school

And they claim that they have invested in computers and better network connections to prepare for online lessons, even preparing to homeschool their children if necessary. Many of the defiant parents, including López, are also ready to stand up to the country's rigid, one-size-fits-all rule of mandatory in-school education, even if that means facing charges for truancy, which in Spain can be punished with three to six months in prison.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:59 IST
Fearing virus, parents in Spain rise against back to school
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Angela Lopez hardly fits the profile of a rule-breaker. But the mother of a 7-year-old girl with respiratory problems has found herself among parents ready to challenge Spanish authorities on a blanket order to return to school. They are wary of safety measures they see as ill-funded as a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeps the country. They fear sick students could infect relatives who are at higher risk of falling ill from COVID-19. And they claim that they have invested in computers and better network connections to prepare for online lessons, even preparing to homeschool their children if necessary.

Many of the defiant parents, including López, are also ready to stand up to the country's rigid, one-size-fits-all rule of mandatory in-school education, even if that means facing charges for truancy, which in Spain can be punished with three to six months in prison. Her daughter was born with a condition that makes her prone to suffer episodes of bronchial spasms, which can cause difficulty breathing. With COVID-19 affecting the respiratory system, López doesn't want to take any risks.

"We feel helpless and a little offended. It's like they force us to commit an illegal act because they don't give us a choice," said López, who lives in Madrid. "It's a matter of statistics," she added. "The more cases there are, the more likely you are to catch it." More than half a million people have contracted the virus in Spain and at least 29,500 have died with it, although the official record leaves out many who perished in March and April without being previously tested.

With an average of 229 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, Spain currently has the highest rate of contagion in western Europe. Within the region, it leads what many experts are already calling a second wave of the pandemic, although the Spanish government insists that it now identifies most of the infections because it's testing more and better. Officials also say that more than half of those infected now show no symptoms, which explains why hospitals that struggled at the peak of the epidemic in spring are seeing fewer COVID-19 patients this time.

As cases continue to go up and fuel debate in parents' group messaging chats, Spanish authorities last week issued revised guidelines for the reopening. They included mandatory masks for students 6 and older, daily body temperature checks, hand-washing at least five times per day and frequent ventilation of classrooms. The Ministry of Health has also recommended setting up so-called "bubble-classrooms" where a reduced number of students interact only among themselves, and "COVID coordinators" in every school who can react quickly if an outbreak is identified.

But many parents say funding is insufficient to hire more teachers and that some schools just don't have additional space. They also see an inconsistency in authorities allowing up to 25 children in classrooms while banning large meetings of people or imposing curbs on nightlife in response to surging contagion. In Madrid, those restrictions have been expanded even to private homes, where no gatherings of more than 10 relatives or friends are allowed..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SBI planning to launch loan product 'SAFAL' for organic cotton growers

State Bank of India is planning to launch a loan product, SAFAL, primarily focussed on organic cotton growers who dont have any credit history, said a top official of the countrys largest lender. The bank is using Artificial Intelligence AI...

Dharmendra Pradhan requests Railway Minister for resumption of 'Shramik Special' trains

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, for the resumption of Shramik Special trains from Odisha to Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, for migrant workers to return to their workplaces.Keeping in min...

Airlines profitability to be eroded due to lower revenues, high fixed costs: ICRA

Domestic air passenger traffic is likely to witness a de-growth of 41 to 46 per cent in the current financial year while international traffic may see a fall of 65 to 72 per cent, according to investment information agency ICRA. Thus the re...

HM condoles death of radio astronomer Swarup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of renowned radio astronomer Govind Swarup and said he will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities. Swarup, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020