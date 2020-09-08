Left Menu
MLAs, Assembly staff in Bengal undergo rapid antigen test ahead of two-day session

Several MLAs, Assembly staff and mediapersons underwent COVID-19 test on Tuesday, as part of the pandemic-related safety measures, ahead of the two-day monsoon session of the House, beginning September 9. The 294-member-strong West Bengal Assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17, as the state budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:43 IST
Several MLAs, Assembly staff and mediapersons underwent COVID-19 test on Tuesday, as part of the pandemic-related safety measures, ahead of the two-day monsoon session of the House, beginning September 9. Speaker Biman Banerjee had said last week that the session will be held in strict compliance with ICMR guidelines, and every individual will have to undertake the COVID-19 test before entering the House.

According to sources in the Assembly, MLAs, staff members and journalists, planning to attend the proceedings, formed separate queues on the premises of the House, and underwent rapid antigen tests, while maintaining social distancing norms. "The test reports were available within 30 minutes.

Right now, we are not divulging the details of the results, or the number of tests conducted," a senior official of the Assembly said, adding that the process would continue on Wednesday and Thursday. The 294-member-strong West Bengal Assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17, as the state budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

