Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snack, scratch in safety: new COVID-19 helmet brings comfort to frontline workers

Three Vietnamese school students have designed a helmet that allows frontline health workers to have a snack or even scratch their nose without exposing themselves to the risks of coronavirus infection. The pandemic has thrown a spotlight on the trade-off at times between the comfort and safety of protective personal equipment (PPE), especially for workers who are required to suit up in such outfits for hours on end.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:30 IST
Snack, scratch in safety: new COVID-19 helmet brings comfort to frontline workers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three Vietnamese school students have designed a helmet that allows frontline health workers to have a snack or even scratch their nose without exposing themselves to the risks of coronavirus infection.

The pandemic has thrown a spotlight on the trade-off at times between the comfort and safety of protective personal equipment (PPE), especially for workers who are required to suit up in such outfits for hours on end. To address this problem, students were set a challenge to design a helmet connected to a respirator that not only protects but allows frontline workers to remain productive for longer.

The group came up with the "Vihelm", a portmanteau of Vietnam and helmet. It has a glove box access so a wearer can fit their hand inside and, for example, wipe the sweat off their face or clean a visor while keeping the helmet sealed. "A big difference with this helmet is the glove box... You can use it to interact with your face safely," said Tran Nguyen Khanh An, 14, one of the students who won a "Best Invention Design Award" at the International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada last month for their design.

The futuristic-looking helmet also has an internal compartment that can hold a snack for a frontline worker and is attached by a tube to a powered air-purifying respirator to exclude contaminated air. While such respirators are considered significantly safer than standard masks, they can be far more uncomfortable than other forms of PPE.

The Vihelm, which currently costs under $300 to make, even has pockets around the head area that allow users to give the area a scratch if the device starts rubbing in the area. VinSmart, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup that has been producing ventilators, has signed an agreement to help the students mass produce their final version of the helmet.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sena MLC Gorhe re-elected Maha Council's deputy chairperson

Ruling Maha Vikas Aghadis MVA candidate and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe was on Tuesday re-elected as the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative Council. Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar announced that Gorhe was elected u...

Proxgy launches in India; offers virtual travel experience amid the ongoing pandemic

Allows to travel the globe with the ease of sitting in your cozy bedroom New Delhi, September, 2020 Ever wondered what would you do if you could be everywhere, anytime Meet Proxgy, a first of its kind global service launched during the Cor...

Kejriwal launches online system to file consumer complaints

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an online system for filing complaints in consumer courts and said it will prove to be a milestone especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.&#160; He said consumers will now be able to file ...

Pendency of cases up 3 pc from March-July: HC data

There has been an increase in pendency of cases in the Delhi High Court from March 1 to July 31, according to the data released by it regarding the cases filed, disposed of and those remaining pending. There were 82,014 pending cases as on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020