Hong Kong to further ease virus measures

Hong Kong has reported a total of 4,896 infections since the pandemic began, with 99 deaths. Hong Kong officials said Tuesday that the city is in talks with 11 countries about setting up travel bubbles, which would allow residents to travel internationally even amid the pandemic.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:11 IST
Hong Kong is further relaxing social distancing measures, as the territory's number of new coronavirus cases dwindles. Hong Kong reported another six cases of the virus on Tuesday.

From Friday, the limit on public gatherings will be relaxed to four people, up from two people. Most indoor and outdoor sports facilities, as well as museums will be allowed to re-open. The city has seen its coronavirus cases dwindle after a surge in locally-transmitted infections in July. Hong Kong has reported a total of 4,896 infections since the pandemic began, with 99 deaths.

Hong Kong officials said Tuesday that the city is in talks with 11 countries about setting up travel bubbles, which would allow residents to travel internationally even amid the pandemic. Such travel bubbles would include a pre-flight coronavirus test that will be mutually recognised by both Hong Kong and the partnering country.

