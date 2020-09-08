Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

4:22 p.m. Most affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu account for 70 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India: Government. 4:17 p.m. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:54 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:17 p.m.

COVID-19 fears reduce West Bengal assembly monsoon session to a single day. 5:08 p.m.

6,743 fresh COVID-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to over 2.78 lakh, death toll mounts to 4,047. 5:08 p.m.

HC says people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill ICMR form for COVID-19 testing. 5:05 p.m.

Doctor's prescription not mandatory for those going voluntarily for RT/PCR test for COVID-19 in national capital: Delhi HC. 4:43 p.m.

Rising COVID-19 cases will 'plateau' after 10-15 days; No need to panic: Delhi health Minister. 4:36 p.m.

14 states/UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases; Lakshadweep has no active cases: Health Ministry. 4:22 p.m.

Most affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu account for 70 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India: Government. 4:17 p.m.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry. 4:17 p.m. Pune first district in India to cross 2 lakh COVID-19 cases.

4:13 p.m. Number of containment zones in Delhi over 1,000, likely to increase with more testing: officials.

3:50 p.m. Three more COVID-19 deaths in Himachal Pradesh; tally crosses 7,700-mark.

2:43 p.m. Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rises to 3,359.

1:50 p.m. Over five crore COVID-19 tests conducted till date in India.

1:13 p.m. 12 more succumb to coronavirus in Puducherry; toll climbs to 337.

12:58 p.m. 43 inmates of jails in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar test positive for COVID-19.

12:52 p.m. Pakistan reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths.

12:19 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,31,382 with 3,490 new cases; 13 more fatalities push death toll to 569: Official.

12:12 p.m. Rajasthan: 7 more COVID-19 fatalities take death toll to 1,158; tally of cases rises to 93,257.

11:10 a.m. 628 fresh COVID-19 cases, three fatalities reported in Tripura.

11:10 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,180.

9:49 a.m. Record 1,133 fatalities in a day take India's COVID-19 death toll to 72,775; caseload reaches 42,80,422 with 75,809 new infections: Centre.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. British entertainment, left in dark, seeks government insurance helpBritish theatres and live music venues say the show will only go on if the government provides a financial back...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. How a blue shift in U.S. mail ballots might set off Election Week chaosWhen polls closed in Arizonas U.S. Senate race in November 2018, initial results from in-person voting showed ...

Elpro International School launches e-Mergence Masterclass Series - powered by SkillSphere Education

Pune Maharashtra India, September 8 ANINewsVoir The spectrum of education is wide and diverse. Education plays a crucial role in producing career-ready students. However, there has been a rising gap between the academic skills and employabi...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020