Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:17 p.m.

COVID-19 fears reduce West Bengal assembly monsoon session to a single day. 5:08 p.m.

6,743 fresh COVID-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to over 2.78 lakh, death toll mounts to 4,047. 5:08 p.m.

HC says people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill ICMR form for COVID-19 testing. 5:05 p.m.

Doctor's prescription not mandatory for those going voluntarily for RT/PCR test for COVID-19 in national capital: Delhi HC. 4:43 p.m.

Rising COVID-19 cases will 'plateau' after 10-15 days; No need to panic: Delhi health Minister. 4:36 p.m.

14 states/UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases; Lakshadweep has no active cases: Health Ministry. 4:22 p.m.

Most affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu account for 70 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India: Government. 4:17 p.m.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry. 4:17 p.m. Pune first district in India to cross 2 lakh COVID-19 cases.

4:13 p.m. Number of containment zones in Delhi over 1,000, likely to increase with more testing: officials.

3:50 p.m. Three more COVID-19 deaths in Himachal Pradesh; tally crosses 7,700-mark.

2:43 p.m. Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rises to 3,359.

1:50 p.m. Over five crore COVID-19 tests conducted till date in India.

1:13 p.m. 12 more succumb to coronavirus in Puducherry; toll climbs to 337.

12:58 p.m. 43 inmates of jails in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar test positive for COVID-19.

12:52 p.m. Pakistan reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths.

12:19 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,31,382 with 3,490 new cases; 13 more fatalities push death toll to 569: Official.

12:12 p.m. Rajasthan: 7 more COVID-19 fatalities take death toll to 1,158; tally of cases rises to 93,257.

11:10 a.m. 628 fresh COVID-19 cases, three fatalities reported in Tripura.

11:10 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,180.

9:49 a.m. Record 1,133 fatalities in a day take India's COVID-19 death toll to 72,775; caseload reaches 42,80,422 with 75,809 new infections: Centre.