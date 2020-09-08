Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN detects virus cases in Syrian refugee camp in Jordan

The UN agency for refugees said Tuesday it has confirmed two coronavirus cases in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan. Jordan hosts a total of more than 650,000 Syrian refugees. “This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in refugee camps in Jordan,” the UNHCR said in a statement.

PTI | Amman | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:27 IST
UN detects virus cases in Syrian refugee camp in Jordan

The UN agency for refugees said Tuesday it has confirmed two coronavirus cases in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan. They are the first infections to be detected among Syrians living in refugee camps in Jordan, which are home to more than 100,000 Syrians displaced by that country's civil war.

The UNHCR says the two patients have been transferred to quarantine facilities and their neighbors have been isolated as more testing is carried out. Azraq is home to some 36,000 Syrian refugees, while the larger Zaatari camp houses some 76,000. Jordan hosts a total of more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

“This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in refugee camps in Jordan,” the UNHCR said in a statement. “It is a reminder that everyone has been affected by this epidemic, and solutions must be addressed through international solidarity and cooperation.”(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

House Democrats said Tuesday they will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his former business to contribute to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them in the guise of bonuses, a violation of ca...

Seven Indian-Americans in Forbes' list of richest people in US

Seven Indian-Americans have figured in Forbes list of richest Americans, topped by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the third year in a row. The 2020 Forbes list of 400 Richest People in America has been topped by Bezos, 56 who has a net worth...

Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources on fresh border tension

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. As tension escalated a...

National Education Policy lays stress on research: Javadekar

The National Education Policy NEP 2020lays emphasis on the research and innovation through various means, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday. He listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and accountability as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020