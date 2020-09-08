Left Menu
"SPB stable, but current clinical condition warrants extended stay in ICU"

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, remains stable but his "current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the ICU," the hospital treating him said on Tuesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:07 IST
Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, remains stable but his "current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the ICU," the hospital treating him said on Tuesday. The 74-year-old multilingual musician "remains stable and continues to require ventilator and ECMO (heart-lung assistance) support," Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director - Medical Services, MGM Healthcare said in a health bulletin.

"He remains awake, responsive and his vital parameters are satisfactory." "His current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," Baskaran added. The singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

