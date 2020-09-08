Maharashtra adds 20,131 COVID-19 cases;380 die; 13,234 recover

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,43,772, the state health department said. With 380 patients succumbing to the infection, including 42 in Mumbai, the total toll went up to 27,407 in the state, it said.

A total of 13,234 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 6,72,556, a health official said. The state is now left with 2,43,446 active cases.

With 1,346 new cases, Mumbai's tally rose to 1,58,756, while the fatality count reached 7,942. 47,89,682 tests have been conducted in the state until now.