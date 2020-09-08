Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally tops 50,000-mark with 2,545 cases

Left Menu
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:25 IST
Chhattisgarh reported 2,545 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths, taking the statewide tally above the 50,000-mark to 50,114 and the toll to 407 on Tuesday, a health official said. The day also saw discharge of 615 patients following recovery from the infection, he said.

The state now has 26,915 active cases as 22,792 people have recovered and 407 died, the official said. Of the 2,545 fresh cases found across all the 28 districts, the maximum was reported in Raipur district (629 cases) -- worst-hit by the pandemic in the state -- followed by Bilaspur (359), Rajnandgaon (240), Durg (231) and Raigarh (103), he said.

The new cases also included seven persons who arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states, he added. Of the 12 fatalities, seven took place on Tuesday, two each on Monday and Sunday while one on September 5, he said.

A 13-year-old boy, who drowned in a pond in Raipur on Monday and later tested positive for the viral infection, is among the new deaths, he said. The state has recorded over 38,000 cases and 317 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

With total 17,654 cases, Raipur district tops the tally in the state. It has also recorded 212 deaths so far. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,114, new cases 2,545, deaths 407, discharged 22,792, active cases 26,915, people tested so far 7,00,529.

