Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece: Fire sweeps through refugee camp on virus lockdown

Protests also broke out involving migrants, riot police, and firefighters. “It has been a very difficult night,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said, adding that a state on emergency would be declared later Wednesday on the island.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:30 IST
Greece: Fire sweeps through refugee camp on virus lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fire swept through Greece's largest refugee camp that had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency need of shelter on the island of Lesbos on Wednesday. In dramatic scenes overnight, the migrants at Moria refugee camp fled fires that broke out at multiple points and gutted much of the camp and surrounding hillside olive groves. Protests also broke out involving migrants, riot police, and firefighters.

"It has been a very difficult night," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said, adding that a state on emergency would be declared later Wednesday on the island. Some 12,500 people were living at the Moria camp and the surrounding area, where additional restrictions have been imposed over the past week after a Somali resident tested positive for the coronavirus. There were no reports of injuries.

The fires broke out overnight, police and fire officials on the island told The Associated Press, adding the cause of the blazes, as well as the full extent of the damage, remained unclear. They did not confirm local reports that the fires had been set deliberately in protest at the lockdown measures but said firefighters had "met resistance" from some camp residents.

Government spokesman Petsas said that arson was being considered as a possible cause of the fire. Before dawn, riot police set up cordons along a highway near the camp to restrict the movements of migrants. Health authorities on Tuesday said 35 people at the camp had been confirmed infected with the virus so far after a major testing drive was ordered at the overcrowded facility.

Those with confirmed infections were being kept in isolation at a separate site that was not affected by the fire, officials said. Lesbos was Europe's busiest crossing point in 2015-16 for illegal migration during a massive westward movement of refugees, much-fleeing wars in Syria and Iraq, and traveling through Turkey.

After that wave of migration, Greece set up camps on Lesbos and four other islands, helped with European Union funding, and more recently also set up a network of camps on the mainland. Firefighters on Lesbos were also battling two other forest fires on the west of the island Wednesday.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Roadside bomb attack misses Afghan vice president, but kills 10

A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning but he escaped unharmed, his spokesman said. The attack killed at least 10 people.The Taliban denied involvement in the attack, which comes ju...

Hong Kong stocks fall after Wall Street tech rout

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by tech shares following a tech rout on the Wall Street. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 155.41 points or 0.63 at 24,468.93. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index f...

Climate change may cause 26% habitat loss for snow trout in Himalayan rivers: Study

Snow trout, the iconic cold water fish species found in Himalayan rivers, would lose their habitat by 16 per cent in the next 30 years and by over 26 per cent by 2070, a new climate change study by the governments Wildlife Institute of Indi...

Tradenfill Company extends Free services to companies registered under Start-up India during this pandemic as a part of their CSR initiative

Covid has had an unprecedented and deep impact on the businesses worldwide. The companies have found themselves to be in uncharted territories facing a very unique set of challenges. In view of such a massive challenge, India has recalibrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020