UP CM calls for increasing contact tracing of COVID-19 patients in Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for increasing contact tracing of coronavirus patients in Lucknow, Kanpur and Allahabad. According to the health department, the state reported 6,743 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, out of which, 887 cases were found in Lucknow, 431 in Kanpur Nagar, 306 cases in Allahabad, among other places.
"Contact tracing has an important role in controlling the spread of COVID-19 infection. This work should be conducted in a systematic and effective manner. In Lucknow, Prayagraj and Kanpur, contact tracing should be increased," a statement quoted the chief minister as saying. He was speaking at a COVID-19 review meeting here.
He said the state government was committed to protect the people from the infection and provide better treatment to all. Stating that training of paramedical staff should be expedited to increase the manpower in COVID hospitals, the CM said in order to keep the medical personnel safe from the infection, adequate PPE kits, gloves, masks and sanitizers should be made available to them.
