Guj's COVID-19 case count goes up by 1,329, death toll by 16

Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 1,08,295 with the addition of 1,329 new cases on Wednesday, the state health department said. With 16 fatalities, the death toll rose to 3,152, it said.

As many as 1,336 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the number of recovered cases to 88,815, the department said in its release. With this, the state has achieved a recovery rate of 82.01 per cent.

Like Tuesday, the number of recovered cases exceeded that of the new cases on Wednesday. Surat reported the highest number of 266 cases in Gujarat on the day, while there were 171 cases in Ahmedabad, the second highest in the state.

With 154 cases, Rajkot was at the third spot, followed by Vadodara at 126, and Jamnagar at 113. Among other districts, Bhavnagar reported 46 new cases, Junagadh 37, Gandhinagar 35, Morbi 30, Amreli and Panchmahal 29 each, Patan 25, Bharuch 24, Dahod and Mehsana 22 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 18, Mahisagar 16, Gir Somnath and Tapi 14 each, Kutch, Surendranagar and Valsad 13 each, Anand and Banaskantha 12 each, the department said.

Surat and Ahmedabad both reported four deaths, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Vadodara two each, and Mahisagar and Surendranagar one each. There are total 16,328 active cases in the state, of which 94 patients are on ventilator, and the condition of 16,234 is stable.

With 75,936 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested so far in the state crossed the 30-lakh mark and rose to 30,01,383. Tests conducted in the last 24 hours were at the rate of 1,168.24 tests per day per million population, the department said.

