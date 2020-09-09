Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj's COVID-19 case count goes up by 1,329, death toll by 16

Tests conducted in the last 24 hours were at the rate of 1,168.24 tests per day per million population, the department said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,08,295, new cases 1,329, deaths 3,152, discharged 88,815, active cases 16,328 and people tested so far 30,01,383.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:13 IST
Guj's COVID-19 case count goes up by 1,329, death toll by 16
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 1,08,295 with the addition of 1,329 new cases on Wednesday, the state health department said. With 16 fatalities, the death toll rose to 3,152, it said.

As many as 1,336 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the number of recovered cases to 88,815, the department said in its release. With this, the state has achieved a recovery rate of 82.01 per cent.

Like Tuesday, the number of recovered cases exceeded that of the new cases on Wednesday. Surat reported the highest number of 266 cases in Gujarat on the day, while there were 171 cases in Ahmedabad, the second highest in the state.

With 154 cases, Rajkot was at the third spot, followed by Vadodara at 126, and Jamnagar at 113. Among other districts, Bhavnagar reported 46 new cases, Junagadh 37, Gandhinagar 35, Morbi 30, Amreli and Panchmahal 29 each, Patan 25, Bharuch 24, Dahod and Mehsana 22 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 18, Mahisagar 16, Gir Somnath and Tapi 14 each, Kutch, Surendranagar and Valsad 13 each, Anand and Banaskantha 12 each, the department said.

Surat and Ahmedabad both reported four deaths, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Vadodara two each, and Mahisagar and Surendranagar one each. There are total 16,328 active cases in the state, of which 94 patients are on ventilator, and the condition of 16,234 is stable.

With 75,936 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested so far in the state crossed the 30-lakh mark and rose to 30,01,383. Tests conducted in the last 24 hours were at the rate of 1,168.24 tests per day per million population, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,08,295, new cases 1,329, deaths 3,152, discharged 88,815, active cases 16,328 and people tested so far 30,01,383.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

LVMH abandons $16 billion Tiffany takeover, battle lines drawn

French luxury goods giant LVMH abandoned its 16 billion takeover of Tiffany, a deal that has lost its gloss in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the stage for a bitter battle as the U.S. jeweler sued to force it through.The French ...

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases go past 33,000 with 171 additions

The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district crossed the 33,000 mark and reached 33,037 on Wednesday with addition of 171 new cases, Gujarat health department said. The cumulative death toll rose to 1,760 with four new fatalities, it said.With ...

European shares bounce back, focus shifts to ECB meeting

European shares bounced back on Wednesday, on the eve of the European Central Banks policy meeting, as AstraZeneca reversed declines after a report that it may resume its COVID-19 vaccine trial next week. AstraZeneca Plc had to pause global...

Outlandish to compare Mumbai with Pakistan: NCP on Kangana

The comparison between Mumbai and its police force with Pakistan is outlandish, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday in a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut over her tweets that have riled the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA disp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020