Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM asks health depart to increase ICU beds in Khurda & Cuttack

With surge in coronavirus cases in Khurda and Cuttack districts, Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the authorities to increase the number of ICU beds in COVID 19 facilities and engage more ambulances in the two districts.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:33 IST
CM asks health depart to increase ICU beds in Khurda & Cuttack

With surge in coronavirus cases in Khurda and Cuttack districts, Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the authorities to increase the number of ICU beds in COVID 19 facilities and engage more ambulances in the two districts. Patnaik issued the direction while undertaking a weekly review of the pandemic situation in the state through video-conference.

Apart from augmenting health infrastructure, the chief minister stressed on the awareness creation among the people and strict enforcement of guidelines in the two districts to check the rising positive cases. The chief minister congratulated doctors and health workers for recovery of over one lakh COVID-19 patients in the state and expressed hope that the situation will improve next week, a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.

Patnaik, however, expressed concern over gross violation of COVID-19 guidelines as a section of people still do not wear face masks and maintain social distance at public places. Noting that roadside small shop owners and street vendors are found not adhering to the guidelines, Patnaik asked the health department and local civic body authorities to ensure that people adhere to the guidelines.

"The negligence and carelessness of a section of people helps spread of the disease. This should not be tolerated," the chief minister said. As reports of decline in infection coming from different districts, Patnaik said the local district authorities can take the decision to close down TMC (temporary medical camp), and COVID Care Centre in their respective areas considering the situation.

Patnaik also asked the health department to ensure that the private hospitals reserve beds and ICUs for the COVID-19 patients, improve the services and track the treatment of patients in home isolation. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state capital Bhubaneswar increased to 14,492 of which 5,077 are active cases. The city has reported 52 deaths of the states total fatality figure of 580 so far, officials said.

Patnaik also cited instances of how the COVID-19 situation improved in Ganjam, Sundargarh, Gajapati and Koraput districts and advised the Collectors of Jajpur, Baragarh, Khordha and Cuttack Districts along with the Municipal Administration of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar to follow Berhampur model in COVID containment measures..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he minimized coronavirus, didn't want to create panic -Woodward book

President Donald Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but did not convey that information to the American people because he did not want to create a panic, according to interviews for a ...

Four bills introduced in Telangana Assembly

The Telangana government on Wednesday introduced separate bills in the Legislative Assembly, aimed at ensuring transparency and simplification of processes in administration of lands. The bills introduced were the Telangana Abolition of the...

12 arrested for parading couple in shoe garlands with blackened face: Police

Twelve persons, including a municipal ward representative, were held in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly parading a couple after blackening their faces and forcing them to wear garlands of shoes, said police. ...

CBI books Surana Power, its directors for fraud

The CBI has booked Chennai-based Surana Power and its directors for alleged fraud of Rs 1,495 crore at IDBI and nine other financial institutions, officials said on Wednesday. The agency acted on a complaint from IDBI bank which had an outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020