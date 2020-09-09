Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record 23,816 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 325 deaths

As per the state government's data, Mumbai also recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,227 which took its coronavirus tally to 1,60,744, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 7,985 with 43 new fatalities. Maharashtra's recovery rate is 70.96 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:37 IST
Record 23,816 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 325 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported a single-day highest spike of 23,816new coronavirus cases on Wednesday which took its tally to 9,67,349, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 27,787 with325 patients succumbing to the viral infection, he added.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 8,86,462 with 13,906 patients being discharged from the hospitals during the day. As per the state government's data, Mumbai also recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,227 which took its coronavirus tally to 1,60,744, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 7,985 with 43 new fatalities.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 70.96 per cent. Over 48.83 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state, of which 9,67,349 or 19.81 per cent tested positive.

As many as 16,11,280 people were home quarantined, while 37,644 are in institutional quarantine. Presently Maharashtra has 2,52,734 active patients, including 65,361 in Pune alone.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he minimized coronavirus, didn't want to create panic -Woodward book

President Donald Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but did not convey that information to the American people because he did not want to create a panic, according to interviews for a ...

Four bills introduced in Telangana Assembly

The Telangana government on Wednesday introduced separate bills in the Legislative Assembly, aimed at ensuring transparency and simplification of processes in administration of lands. The bills introduced were the Telangana Abolition of the...

12 arrested for parading couple in shoe garlands with blackened face: Police

Twelve persons, including a municipal ward representative, were held in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly parading a couple after blackening their faces and forcing them to wear garlands of shoes, said police. ...

CBI books Surana Power, its directors for fraud

The CBI has booked Chennai-based Surana Power and its directors for alleged fraud of Rs 1,495 crore at IDBI and nine other financial institutions, officials said on Wednesday. The agency acted on a complaint from IDBI bank which had an outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020