Record 23,816 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 325 deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 23,816 new coronavirus cases, just three days after it added a record 23,350 patients, a health department official said. The state's cumulative infection count now stands at 9,67,349, while the number of fatalities rose by 325 to 27,787, he said.

The number of recoveries increased to 8,86,462 with 13,906 patients being discharged after treatment during the day. Presently Maharashtra has 2,52,734 active patients, including 65,361 in Pune alone.

As per the state government's data, Mumbai also recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,227 cases, which took its coronavirus tally to 1,60,744, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 7,985 with 43 new fatalities. Maharashtra's recovery rate is 70.96 per cent.

Over 48.83 lakh samples have been tested in the state until now, of which 9,67,349 samples or 19.81 per cent tested positive. As many as 16,11,280 people were home quarantined, while 37,644 are in institutional quarantine.

Of the 325 deaths, the highest 43 fatalities occurred in Mumbai while 29 patients died in Nagpur andPune..