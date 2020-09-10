U'khand records sharpest single-day spike of 1,061 COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand on Wednesday recorded its biggest single-day jump of 1,061 COVID-19 cases that took the state's tally to 27,211, while 12 more fatalities pushed the toll to 372, a health department bulletin said. Of the latest fatalities, six were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, four from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani and two from Doon Medical College, Dehradun, it said.

Udham Singh Nagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 265, followed by 251 in Dehradun, 142 in Haridwar, 82 in Tehri, 68 in Pauri, 51 in Champawat, 49 in Rudraprayag, 36 in Nainital, 35 in Almora, 32 in Chamoli, 27 in Pithoragarh, and 23 in Uttarkashi, the bulletin stated. There are 8,500 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, it said.

So far, 18,262 people have recovered, 77 have migrated out of the state and 372 have died, it said..