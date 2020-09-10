Left Menu
Probe ordered into death of woman due to tubectomy surgery: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said instructions have been issued to probe the death of a woman during tubectomy surgery at Karwar District Hospital in Chickaballapur.

Updated: 10-09-2020 00:19 IST
Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said instructions have been issued to probe the death of a woman during tubectomy surgery at Karwar District Hospital in Chickaballapur. Addressing media persons, the minister said that tubectomy is a common method of female sterilisation and it is unfortunate that a 30-year-old woman lost her life during the procedure.

"I have instructed the secretary of the Department in this matter. Strict actions will be taken against the doctors if the investigation reveals negligence on the part of their part during the surgery. Nobody should be accused until the postmortem report is obtained, Sudhakar said further.

"Deaths usually occur in such cases due to an increase in the dosage of anaesthesia. However, this can be probed only with a thorough investigation," he added The minister said he got information that an FIR has been registered against the surgeon who conducted the tubectomy and added that FIR cannot be lodged in cases of medical negligence.

Pointing out that this should not be the cause for worry for the medical fraternity, he added that those responsible for the death would be punished. (ANI)

