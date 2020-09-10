Record 1,610 new COVID cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,610 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 95,736 on Wednesday, while the death toll rose to 1,178 with 14 more fatalities, the Health Department said. There are 15,108 active cases, while 78,193 people have recovered, according to a health bulletin.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the pathogen is 292 so far, followed by 114 in Jodhpur, 85 each in Bikaner and Kota, 79 in Ajmer and 73 in Bharatpur, 47 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 32 in Udaipur, 30 in Alwar, 23 in Barmer and 22 in Dholpur, it said. Of the 1,610 new cases, 311 were in Jaipur, 220 in Jodhpur, 179 in Kota, 87 in Ajmer, 85 in Alwar among others, the bulletin said.