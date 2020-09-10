Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ICU beds in hospitals to be increased, plasma therapy to continue in Delhi, says Jain

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed authorities to increase the number of ICU beds in hospitals and take steps to contain the spread of the infection, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:17 IST
COVID-19: ICU beds in hospitals to be increased, plasma therapy to continue in Delhi, says Jain

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed authorities to increase the number of ICU beds in hospitals and take steps to contain the spread of the infection, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Interacting with reporters, he also said plasma therapy will continue to be used in Delhi as it is proving to be effective in people who are in stage one or two of COVID-19 treatment, but not in stage three or those on ventilators.

He told this to mediapersons when asked to respond about an Indian Council of Medical Research-funded study which has found that use of convalescent plasma therapy in coronavirus-infected patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe COVID-19 stage. The chief minister had on Wednesday held a review meeting with Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, senior officials and medical superintendents of Delhi government-run hospitals and asked them to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of virus.

"The meeting was held to assess the current situation of COVID-19 and medical superintendents of all hospitals were present in it. The main outcome of the meeting was that CM has directed authorities to increase the number of ICU beds (in hospitals)," Jain said. Delhi reported 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark in the city. On Wednesday, a record 54,517 tests were conducted by authorities in 24 hours, the health bulletin had said.

This was the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, that over 4,000 cases were recorded in Delhi in a day. The previous highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases was recorded on June 23. Twenty fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,638, according to the bulletin issued on Wednesday.

"Delhi recorded highest spike in cases so far. But, it is also because we have gone aggressive on testing, with over 54,000 tests, highest ever in Delhi. And, we had set a target of 40,000 tests per day. So, we do not want to to leave any infected person in tracing," Jain told reporters. Out target is to ensure "zero mortality" and treatment protocols have been standardised, he added.

The positivity rate on Wednesday was 7.4 per cent which is close to the corresponding figure at a national level (7.5 per cent), Jain said. On the ICMR-funded study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed and has appeared on medRxiv, a pre-print server, the health minister asked whether the ICMR has said it is wrong.

Plasma therapy has been in use for many decades for various diseases. As of now there is no standard treatment for COVID-19. And, patients in ICU, who are in first two stages, it is proving effective on them, he said. "I myself am a COVID survivor and was administered plasma therapy, so I am telling," he said, adding, that roughly 1,000 patients have been administered the therapy in Delhi.

On the provision to getting tests done without any doctor's prescription, Jain said an AADHAAR card or any other identify proof will do. For RT-PCR, AADHAAR card will be required, he said. Jain also held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals on Wednesday to review the status of testing, the bulletin had said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex jumps 646 points, Reliance up 7.1 pc to hit record high

Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on Thursday following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE SP Sensex closed 646 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840 while the Nifty ...

Aerolam invest Rs 100 cr to set up manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad

Insulation product maker Aerolam on Thursday said the company has invested Rs 100 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in AhmedabadIt said the firm is manufacturing innovative and advanced products, Bubble Guard and CPP Cast Polypropylene f...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now AstraZeneca awaiting patient diagnosisDrugmaker AstraZeneca should still know before the end of the year whether its experimental vaccine protects people against COVID-19, chief ex...

Nitish Kumar dials Naveen Patnaik to seek BJD's support for JDU candidate in Rajya Sabha poll

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday dialed his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik seeking Biju Janata Dal BJDs support for the JDU candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairmans poll.Kumar informed Patnaik that his partys Rajya Sabh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020