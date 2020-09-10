Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca expects COVID vaccine result by year-end if trials resume

The World Health Organization (WHO) has flagged the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being developed with the University of Oxford, as the most promising for coronavirus. CEO Pascal Soriot said during an online event on Thursday that AstraZeneca did not yet know the diagnosis of the participant who was ill, adding that it was not clear if the volunteer had transverse myelitis and more tests were needed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:48 IST
AstraZeneca expects COVID vaccine result by year-end if trials resume
Representative image

AstraZeneca should still know by year-end whether its experimental vaccine protects people against coronavirus, as long as it is cleared to resume trials soon, its chief executive said on Thursday amid doubts over its rollout. Governments desperate to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused more than 900,000 deaths and huge economic and social disruption during 2020 are pinning their hopes on a vaccine.

However British drugmaker AstraZeneca suspended late-stage trials on its potential vaccine this week after an illness in a participant in Britain who was reported to be suffering from symptoms associated with transverse myelitis, a rare spinal inflammatory disorder. The World Health Organization (WHO) has flagged the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being developed with the University of Oxford, as the most promising for coronavirus.

CEO Pascal Soriot said during an online event on Thursday that AstraZeneca did not yet know the diagnosis of the participant who was ill, adding that it was not clear if the volunteer had transverse myelitis and more tests were needed. The diagnosis would be submitted to an independent safety committee and this would usually then say whether trials can be resumed, Soriot said, adding it was usual for such pauses.

"It's very common, actually, and many experts will tell you this," Soriot said, adding: "The difference with other vaccine trials is, the whole world is not watching them, of course. They stop, they study, and they restart." Shares in AstraZeneca fell on Wednesday after the trial halt raised doubts about the timeline for the vaccine's rollout.

AstraZeneca would supply vaccines to countries at the same time to ensure a fair and equitable distribution, Soriot said, reiterating that the company was close to having capacity to produce 3 billion doses at sites set up around the world to prevent governments from restricting distribution. With up to 60,000 people set to participate in the study programme, AstraZeneca's CEO said the volume was typical of vaccine trials and large enough to spot rare side effects.

"With this you are going to pick up very rare events." he said, adding that a planned staggered launch, prioritising at-risk groups, would provide further assurance for the masses that are set to be covered by government plans at a later stage. Serum Institute of India, one of AstraZeneca's development and production partners, said on Thursday it was joining the suspension, backtracking on remarks that it did not face any issues.

'DIFFICULT TO BE SURE' Transverse myelitis cases after a vaccination have been documented before, but concrete links between the condition and vaccinations have not been established, experts said.

The U.S.-based Mayo Clinic concludes that the association so far is not strong enough to warrant limiting any vaccine. A 2009 review in the journal Lupus of nearly 40 years of English-language publications found 37 cases of transverse myelitis associated with hepatitis B vaccines, measles-mumps-rubella, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis and others.

The vaccines remained on the market, Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said. Linking such an autoimmune response to a single factor like a vaccine is problematic, he said, given the number of immunological, hormonal or environmental factors at play.

"It's terribly difficult to be sure," Evans said. RBC Capital Markets analyst Bryan Abrahams cautioned the trial participant's condition must be thoroughly investigated.

"Even a single case could possibly imply a rate or association higher in the study than what is normally observed sporadically" he wrote to investors, adding a one in 10,000 risk, if confirmed, would likely be unacceptable. BioNTech, among the frontrunners in the vaccine race with partner Pfizer, echoed remarks by Soriot that clinical halts are a common feature of immunisation trials.

"Safety is a top priority," its CEO Ugur Sahin told Reuters.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

2G scam: HC seeks replies of A Raja, others on CBI, ED pleas for early hearing of appeals

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked former telecom minister A Raja and others to respond to the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing of their appeals challenging the acquittal of individuals and firms in the 2G spectrum allocation scam ca...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5.40 pm Nation DEL63 2NDLD RAFALE Five Rafale jets formally inducted into IAF in boost to Indias air power Ambala Five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the Indian Air Fo...

As war rages, Yemeni girls find strength in kickboxing

At the centre of Yemens capital Sanaa, a city battered by years of war and months of pandemic, a row of young girls in red, white and black white uniforms pummel punching bags and practice self defence. In the corner a mother looks on in pr...

Big fire at Beirut port rattles residents a month after huge explosion

A large fire erupted on Thursday at Beirut port, sending a huge column of smoke above the city a little more than a month after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding residential area of the Lebanese capital.The blaze erupted i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020