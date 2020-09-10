Head of Ukraine armed forces tests positive for COVID-19

Head of Ukraine armed forces tests positive for COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:43 IST
The commander of Ukraine's armed forces, Colonel-General Ruslan Homchak, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will spend 14 days in isolation, the country's military said on Thursday.
Ukraine has reported high COVID infection levels in recent weeks. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic now exceeds 145,000, including more than 3,000 deaths.
