COVID-19 surge continues in Uttarakhand

The COVID-19 surge continued in Uttarakhand on Thursday with 1,015 more people testing positive taking the state's pandemic tally to 28,226 while five more coronavirus positive patients died. It is for the second consecutive day that the state has reported more than one thousand cases on a single day. Uttarakhand had recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,061 people testing positive. Of the five deaths on Thursday, three occurred at AIIMS, Rishikesh and one each at Doon Medical College, Dehradun and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, a state health department bulletin said. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 275 cases, followed by Udham Singh Nagar (248), Haridwar (157), Nainital (118), Pauri (58) among others

A total of 18,783 people have recovered, 111 have migrated out of the state and 377 people have died, the bulletin said adding, the number of active cases stands at 8,955.