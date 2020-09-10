Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records 4,308 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far; death toll reaches 4,666

Delhi reported 4,308 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the 2.05-lakh mark in the city, where a record 58,340 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:02 IST
Delhi records 4,308 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far; death toll reaches 4,666
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 4,308 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the 2.05-lakh mark in the city, where a record 58,340 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, authorities said. Thursday's single-day spike surpassed Wednesday's figure of 4,039 cases which took the caseload to over 2 lakh. Wednesday was the first time when the new cases crossed the 4,000 mark. On June 23, the national capital had recorded a single-day spike of 3,947 cases, which was the previous highest single-day spike before Wednesday. Twenty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,666, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases rose to 25,416, up from 23,773 the previous day, while the total number of cases in the national capital has climbed to 2,05,482, it said. The death toll was 4,638 on Wednesday.

Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the last few days. Barring August 31 when over 14,000 tests were conducted and 1,358 fresh cases reported, since Sunday, daily cases count has been recorded in excess of 2,000. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from August 30-September 9 in that order are: 14,389 (1,358); 20,437 (2,024); 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) 38,895 (2,973), 36,046 (3,256); 22,954 (2,077); 45,797 (3,609); 54,517 (4,039).

The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday, was 1,03,269. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 7.38 per cent while the recovery rate was 85.36 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 2.27 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 10.47 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,272 from 1,226 the previous day. Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

According to the bulletin, out of the total 14,228 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,453 are vacant. Also, 2,516 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,75,400 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 13,518.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 49,336 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9,004, in all adding to 58,340, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 19,62,120.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors/medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing while the Delhi chief secretary met all district magistrates to review COVID-19 management in the city.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt will provide full support to hotels, other industries: Jain

The Delhi government will provide as much support as possible to hotels and other industries to enable them to contribute to the economy of the city, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Representatives of hotels, guest hou...

Bengalis soft target of BJP, Rhea Chakraborty's arrest proof of it: Pol parties

Parties cutting across the political divide in West Bengal on Thursday evoked Bengali sub-nationalism, asserting that the vilification campaign against actor Rhea Chakraborty proved Bengalis are a soft target of the BJP, which is looking to...

Analysts predict increase in NFL bets this season

A recent survey by the American Gaming Association suggests that a lack of attendance at pro football stadiums wont hurt the sports betting industry this season. The AGA report says some 13 percent of American adults will bet on NFL games i...

U.S. blacklists four Russia-linked individuals over election interference

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals for trying to influence the U.S. electoral process, said the Treasury Department, which accused Moscow of using a range of methods and actors in an effort tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020