UK records 2,919 new daily COVID cases

UK records 2,919 new daily COVID casesReuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:02 IST
The United Kingdom recorded 2,919 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Thursday, compared with 2,659 a day earlier.
Daily case numbers have started to increase in recent days. Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave of the virus earlier this year.
Fourteen new deaths were recorded, versus eight on Wednesday.
