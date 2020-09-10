Rajasthan govt fixes hotel room charges for asymptomatic virus patients

The Rajasthan government has fixed charges for hotel rooms if asymptomatic coronavirus patients want to stay there, said state Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday.

The state government has authorised select hospitals to send such patients to hotels after necessary tests. Those who do not have any symptoms and whose condition is not critical but need monitoring of doctors and separate rooms can avail medical facilities in hotels, Sharma said in a statement. The government has authorised hotel rooms for Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000 per day, which will provide all necessary and medical facilities to patients of this category, Sharma said.

The health minister said cases of coronavirus are increasing in the entire country, including Rajasthan, yet some people are careless and not following the virus protocol. At this time, moving out without wearing a mask and gathering in a group may increase the infection, he said, stressing the need for precaution.