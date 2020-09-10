Left Menu
Development News Edition

23,446 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 448 deaths

Currently 16,30,701 people are in home quarantine and 38,220 in institutional quarantine, the health department official said. The highest 72 fatalities were reported in Satara district of western Maharashtra on Thursday, followed by 43 in Nagpur city and 38 in Mumbai city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:36 IST
23,446 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 448 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second highest spike in coronavirus cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9,90,795, a health department official said. On Wednesday, the state had witnessed a record increase of 23,816 COVID-19 patients.

The death toll on Thursday increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities. The death toll due to the pandemic in Mumbai increased by 38 to reach 8,023.

14,253 patients were discharged during the day, so the number of recovered cases rose to 7,00,715. The recovery rate in the state is 70.72 per cent.

So far over 49.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the state. Currently 16,30,701 people are in home quarantine and 38,220 in institutional quarantine, the health department official said.

The highest 72 fatalities were reported in Satara district of western Maharashtra on Thursday, followed by 43 in Nagpur city and 38 in Mumbai city. Mumbai has recorded the highest number of fatalities in the state so far.

The state has 2,61,432 active patients, 69,456 of them in Pune district, followed by Thane with 28,460and Mumbai with 26,629 active patients. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 9,90,795, New cases 23,446, Death toll 28,282, Recovered 7,00,715, Active cases 2,61,432.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli mask maker Sonovia awaits China coronavirus lab result

An Israeli company expects to receive results in the coming week from a Beijing lab that will test whether a fabric it has developed will be able to neutralise 99 of COVID-19, even after being washed multiple times. Sonovia says its reusabl...

Report: No NBA before Christmas Day

The 2020-21 NBA season will not begin before Christmas Day, league officials told the Board of Governors on Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The league also will move the 2020 draft, originally scheduled for June but m...

Prisoners sought by Taliban on flight to Doha, peace talks this weekend

Six prisoners sought by the Taliban left Kabul on a flight to Doha on Thursday evening, two government sources told Reuters, as the insurgents confirmed they would start long-awaited peace talks on Saturday. The prisoners, who are accused o...

Mozambique denies accusations of abuses in insurgency-hit province

Mozambique on Thursday denied accusations by rights group Amnesty International that soldiers had committed atrocities, saying the acts were carried out by Islamist insurgents impersonating troops.Militants with links to Islamic State have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020