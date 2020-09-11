Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cumulative 6.4 million adult infections were estimated in India by early May: ICMR sero survey

The findings of the first national population-based sero-survey indicated that 0.73 per cent of adults in India were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection, amounting to 6.4 million infections in total by the early May 2020, revealed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sero-survey.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 00:17 IST
Cumulative 6.4 million adult infections were estimated in India by early May: ICMR sero survey
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma The findings of the first national population-based sero-survey indicated that 0.73 per cent of adults in India were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection, amounting to 6.4 million infections in total by the early May 2020, revealed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sero-survey.

Based on the overall adjusted sero-prevalence of 0.73 per cent and reported number of COVID-19 cases, it was estimated that for every RT-PCR confirmed case of COVID-19, there were 82-130 infections in India, noted the survey. The findings were published in the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Medical Research which noted that the sero-survey was a randomly sampled, community-based survey performed in 700 villages/wards, selected from the 70 districts of the 21 states which were categorised into four strata based on the incidence of reported COVID-19 cases, i.e., zero cases 15 districts; low cases 22 districts; medium cases 16 districts; and high cases 17 districts.

The sero-prevalence ranged between 0.62 and 1.03 per cent across the four strata of districts. A total of 30,283 households were visited and a total of 28,000 individuals consented to participate. Nearly half (48.5 per cent) of the survey participants were aged between 18 and 45 years and 51.5 per cent (14,390) were female.

Of the 28,000 individuals initially tested by COVID Kavach ELISA, 256 were classified as positive and 69 as indeterminate. Males living in urban slums and occupation with a high risk of exposure to potentially infected persons were associated with seropositivity, it said.

The seropositivity was highest in the age-group of 18-45 years (43.3), followed by those between 46-60 years (39.5 ) and the lowest seropositivity was detected in those aged above 60 (17.2). The level of seropositivity to SARS-CoV-2 detected in the stratum of districts with zero cases could be due to the under-detection of COVID-19 cases in the zero stratum districts on account of low testing as well as poor access to the testing laboratories.

The present findings of seropositivity in the strata of districts with zero to the low incidence of COVID-19 cases underscore the need to strengthen surveillance and augment the testing of suspected cases in these areas. In conclusion, the findings of the serosurvey indicated that the overall sero-prevalence in India was low with less than one percent of the adult population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection in India in mid-May 2020. As most of the population remains susceptible to infection, our public health strategy needs to plan for an inevitable increase in transmission.

It is further recommended to establish the district-level facility-based sentinel sero-surveillance to systematically monitor the trend of infection in the long term to inform local decision-making at the lowest administrative unit of public health response towards the COVID-19 epidemic in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BJP medium for bringing social change for poor farmers: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said the saffron party was a medium for bringing social change along with economic and political development for the poor, farmers and labourers. Interacting with the newly appointed office-bearers of t...

London statue of Churchill defaced again

A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill opposite parliament was on Wednesday sprayed with graffiti by protesters declaring him a racist for the second time in four months. The plinth of the World War Two leaders statue o...

COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Canada early in 2021 -minister

Canada is aggressively negotiating with drugmakers on delivery schedules for potential COVID-19 vaccines and shipments would begin early in 2021 under existing deals, Canadas minister of public services and procurement told Reuters on Thurs...

Sudan declares state of economic emergency due to fall of currency

Sudan declared an economic state of emergency on Thursday after its currency fell sharply in recent weeks due to systematic vandalism, officials said.The transitional government, in charge of the country since the ouster of Omar al-Bashir l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020