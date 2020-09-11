Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 10, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said in statement. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 26th straight day of no local infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases also rose to 22 from 15 a day earlier. China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,168, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.