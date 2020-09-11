Left Menu
Development News Edition

India reports record daily jump of 96,551 coronavirus cases

India reported another record daily jump of 96,551 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its case load to 4.5 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. On Friday, 1,209 people died from COVID-19, the ministry said, taking total mortalities to 76,271.

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:50 IST
India reports record daily jump of 96,551 coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India reported another record daily jump of 96,551 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its case load to 4.5 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and the United States is the only nation worse affected.

Deaths have remained relatively low in the country, but are seeing an upward trend, with more than one thousand deaths being reported every day for the last ten days. On Friday, 1,209 people died from COVID-19, the ministry said, taking total mortalities to 76,271.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

St Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

Experts at the St Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades. Mark Wanner, manager of herpetology at the zoo, said it unusual but not rare f...

Trump says US has incredible N-weapons; denies reports of leaking classified info on them

President Donald Trump has said the US has some incredible nuclear weapon systems that nobody knows about but refuted allegations of leaking classified information about them to a renowned investigative journalist in his upcoming book. Penn...

Record single-day spike of 96,551 COVID-19 cases, 1,209 fatalities pushes India's caseload to 45,62,414, death toll to 76,271: Govt. 

Record single-day spike of 96,551 COVID-19 cases, 1,209 fatalities pushes Indias caseload to 45,62,414, death toll to 76,271 Govt. ...

20 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

With 20 new COVID-19 cases reported till 7.00 am on Friday in Mizoram, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State reached 1,353, said the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Mizoram. There are 603 active COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020