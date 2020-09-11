Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 45-lakh mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:53 IST
COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 45-lakh mark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 percent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 percent.

There are 9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. The country had recorded over 95,000 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 10 with 11,63,542 samples being tested on Friday. Of the 1,209 new deaths, 495 are from Maharashtra, 129 from Karnataka, 94 from Uttar Pradesh, 88 from Punjab, 68 from Andhra Pradesh, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 41 from West Bengal, 28 from Delhi, 25 from Haryana, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, 18 from Assam, 16 from Chhattisgarh, 15 from Gujarat, 14 from Rajasthan, 13 each from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana and 12 from Kerala.

Eleven fatalities have been reported from Odisha, ten from Bihar, six each from Goa and Puducherry, five each from Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, four from Manipur, three each from Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, while Ladakh and Meghalaya have registered one fatality each. Of the total 76,271 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 28,282 followed by 8,154 in Tamil Nadu, 6,937 in Karnataka, 4,702 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,666 in Delhi, 4,206 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,771 in West Bengal, 3,164 in Gujarat, and 2,149 in Punjab.

So far, 1,661 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,192 in Rajasthan, 940 in Telangana, 907 in Haryana, 845 in Jammu and Kashmir, 785 in Bihar, 591 in Odisha, 517 in Jharkhand, 493 in Chhattisgarh, 414 in Assam, 396 in Kerala and 377 in Uttarakhand. Puducherry has registered 353 fatalities, Goa 268, Tripura 173, Chandigarh 83, Himachal Pradesh 66, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 51, Manipur 44, Ladakh 36, Meghalaya 20, Nagaland 10, Arunachal Pradesh nine, Sikkim seven and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary won't impose blanket school closure to curb pandemic - PM Orban

Hungary will not impose blanket school closures to curb the spread of the coronavirus but will aim to protect the most vulnerable elderly as the main goal is to keep the economy going, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state radio on Frid...

India may see 7 million COVID-19 cases by October, says study by BITS Pilani

India may witness over seven million COVID-19 cases by the first week of October, surpassing the US and emerging as the country with highest number of infections, a team of researchers from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad said on Friday. The Union H...

Deepak Chahar to train from today: CSK CEO

By Baidurjo Bhose In what comes as a big boost for Chennai Super Kings CSK going into their first game of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19, pace spearhead Deepak Chahar will start training from Friday.Sp...

Police chief accused of rigging his own hiring resigns

The police chief of Connecticuts largest city resigned Thursday hours after being arrested on federal charges that he teamed with Bridgeports personnel director to rig the hiring process to ensure he got the job two years ago. Mayor Joe Gan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020