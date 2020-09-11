Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli minister says visit by UAE delegates under review as lockdown looms

A first official visit to Israel by a United Arab Emirates delegation, provisionally planned for Sept 22, may be postponed or conducted under restrictions given a looming coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Friday. The delegates are expected to come in reciprocation of last week's groundbreaking Abu Dhabi visit by top Israeli and U.S. envoys, a source familiar with the planning said..

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:07 IST
Israeli minister says visit by UAE delegates under review as lockdown looms

A first official visit to Israel by a United Arab Emirates delegation, provisionally planned for Sept 22, may be postponed or conducted under restrictions given a looming coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Friday. The delegates are expected to come in reciprocation of last week's groundbreaking Abu Dhabi visit by top Israeli and U.S. envoys, a source familiar with the planning said.. Israeli officials have confirmed such a plan. The UAE has not.

Struggling against a surge of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu's pandemic taskforce on Thursday approved a rolling national lockdown. The lockdown is expected to go into effect next week, following a cabinet vote on Sunday, and span major Jewish holidays that run from Sept 18 to Oct 10. "To all appearances, this (UAE delegation visit) will either be postponed or a special modality will be required," Israeli Science Minister Izhar Shay, one of whose top aides took part in the Aug 31 Abu Dhabi trip, told Tel Aviv radio station 102 FM.

"I reckon that they will also appreciate the fact we are protecting the health of the citizenry, and, if we are forced to postpone the delegation, will accept this with understanding." Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan will sign the normalisation deal at the White House on Tuesday. As a health precaution, Netanyahu and his family will fly to Washington on an executive jet, separate from an airliner chartered for the rest of the Israeli delegation, aides said.

Israel - population 9 million - has reported 146,542 coronavirus cases and 1,077 deaths. (Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes northern Chile - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 and at a depth of 44 km struck northern Chile on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said. Chiles National Emergency Office said it had detected no immediate harm to people, basic services o...

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro official renders surface online; boasts 108MP triple camera

The official renders of Xiaomis upcoming flagship, the Mi 10T Pro have leaked online. The Chinese phone maker is expected to launch the Mi 10T Series likely comprising the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite, later this month.A leaker who go...

Senior Police officer, 2 others killed in road accident

A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district on Friday. Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her ...

ECB policymakers highlight risk from strong euro, nuancing Lagarde message

European Central Bank policymakers warned on Friday against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the banks benign message from a day earlier, which some argued denied difficult realities.Speaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020