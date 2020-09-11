Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss add Paris, Vienna to list of areas for coronavirus quarantine

Switzerland has added the regions around Paris and Vienna to its list https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/quarantaene-einreisende.html of areas with high COVID-19 infection rates requiring incoming travellers to enter quarantine for 10 days. The government said it was adopting a regional approach for neighbouring countries for the measures which will come into force on Sept. As part of this, it named Ile de France and the Vienna region in its list of areas with a raised risk of infection.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:37 IST
Swiss add Paris, Vienna to list of areas for coronavirus quarantine

Switzerland has added the regions around Paris and Vienna to its list https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/quarantaene-einreisende.html of areas with high COVID-19 infection rates requiring incoming travellers to enter quarantine for 10 days.

The government said it was adopting a regional approach for neighbouring countries for the measures which will come into force on Sept. 14. As part of this, it named Ile de France and the Vienna region in its list of areas with a raised risk of infection. Border regions are unaffected by the measures.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China, Philippine defense chiefs discuss territorial dispute

The Philippine defense chief told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that Manila will adhere without any possibility of compromise to a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated most of Beijings rival claims in the South China S...

Sushant's death case not an election issue, but common man's issue; we will ensure justice to the actor: Devendra Fadnavis. PTI AR SNS SNS

Sushants death case not an election issue, but common mans issue we will ensure justice to the actor Devendra Fadnavis. PTI AR SNS SNS...

Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached new level of 'brazenness': Pak newspaper

Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached a level of brazenness inconceivable a few years ago, Pakistani newspaper Dawn said in an editorial. Commenting on the recent report of International Commission of Jurists ICJ on working of Pak...

Teltumbde challenges NIA charge sheet extension order in HC

Activist and Elgar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case accused Anand Teltumbde has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of a special court to give an extension of 90 days to the National Investigation Agency NIA to file its c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020