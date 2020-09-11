Swiss add Paris, Vienna to list of areas for coronavirus quarantine
Switzerland has added the regions around Paris and Vienna to its list https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/quarantaene-einreisende.html of areas with high COVID-19 infection rates requiring incoming travellers to enter quarantine for 10 days.
The government said it was adopting a regional approach for neighbouring countries for the measures which will come into force on Sept. 14. As part of this, it named Ile de France and the Vienna region in its list of areas with a raised risk of infection. Border regions are unaffected by the measures.
