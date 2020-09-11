Delhi records over 4K new COVID-19 cases for third successive day, tally 2,09,748

Delhi recorded 4,266 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to over 2.09 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 4,687, authorities said. The total number of cases in the national capital stands at 2,09,748.

This is the third successive day when over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in a day. The city reported a record 4,308 cases on Thursday. Twenty-one fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,687, according to a Delhi health department bulletin.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,666 on Thursday. The number of active cases rose to 26,907 on Thursday from 25,416 the previous day.

Over 60,000 tests were conducted by authorities on Thursday..