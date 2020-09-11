Left Menu
Development News Edition

England brings in more local restrictions as COVID rate soars

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:03 IST
England brings in more local restrictions as COVID rate soars
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The spread of the coronavirus is accelerating across all parts of England with one study suggesting cases were doubling each week, fuelling concerns further public restrictions could be needed just days before a ban on gatherings comes into effect. On Friday, the government brought in new limits on households meeting up in Birmingham, England's second biggest city, and some surrounding areas, where the number of COVID-19 infections has been increasing significantly.

It is the latest area of England to introduce stricter lockdown measures, with the rising number of cases prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce earlier this week there would new restrictions on social gatherings, saying there was a clear need to act. From next Monday, gatherings of more than six people will be banned in England, after the number of new coronavirus infections across the United Kingdom edged up to around 3,000 a day, from less than a third of that number a month ago.

According to a government-backed surveillance project, the infection rate is rising across all age groups, apart from those over 65, and cases are no longer clustering in hospitals or care homes as they were a few months ago, The researchers at Imperial College calculated the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in England, which measures how many people an infected person will pass the disease to, is at 1.7, indicating the epidemic is growing.

The government's official R estimate for the whole of the United Kingdom released on Friday is between 1 and 1.2. The Office for National Statistics' estimates found the number of COVID infections in England jumped by 60% in the week ending Sept. 5. "This is a massive blow to the government's strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19," said Simon Clarke, an expert in cellular microbiology at Britain's University of Reading. "It's likely that the coronavirus is circulating more freely out in the community again, meaning we are likely to need greater restrictions on our lives to push the transmission rate back."

The signs of a new wave of infections emerged at the end of the summer as people began resuming parts of their pre-coronavirus lives, traveling overseas and socialising in cafes, restaurants and parks. Some people, especially the young, have been accused of relaxing their vigilance and not following rules on social distancing.

Matt Hancock, the health minister, urged people not to jeopardise hard-won gains made against the virus during a two-month lockdown earlier this year. "The pandemic is not over, and everyone has a role to play to keep the virus at bay and avoid further restrictions," he said. "We've seen all across the world how a rise in cases, initially among younger people, leads to hospitalisations and fatalities."

The United Kingdom has suffered more than 65,000 excess deaths from coronavirus, according to the government's statistics office, with a surge that lasted longer and spread to more places than those in other hard-hit European nations like Italy and Spain.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. expects to identify Belarus sanctions targets in a few days

The United States signaled on Friday that it will soon punish individual Belarusians with sanctions for election fraud and a brutal crackdown on protests as Washington urged Russia to tell Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to step d...

Colombia defense minister asks forgiveness after second night of protests

Colombias defense minister apologized on Friday on behalf of the national police for an incident of police brutality that sparked two nights of protests that rocked parts of capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha, leaving 11 dead and hund...

Drone maker hurt by US-China rift, opening door to US rivals

Skateboarders, surfers and mountain bikers used to be the target customers for California startup Skydio, a maker of high-end drones that can home in on people and capture their movements on video all by themselves. Now police officers, fir...

Punjab records highest single-day spike of 2,526 COVID cases

Punjab reported the highest single-day spike of 2,526 coronavirus cases, pushing the states infection tally to 74,616 on Friday, according to an official bulletin. The previous record number of cases in a day was 2,464 which was reported on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020