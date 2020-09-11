MoS Railways Angadi tests COVID positive, admitted to AIIMS-Delhi
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here The 65-year-old member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, around 6.30 pm "He is stable and doing fine," a source said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:21 IST
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here
The 65-year-old member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, around 6.30 pm
"He is stable and doing fine," a source said. He is being looked after by a team of doctors led by Dr Neeraj Nischal, associate professor in the department of medicine at AIIMS, sources said. Earlier, Angadi had tweeted, "I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. Requesting all those who havecome in close contact with me in the last few days to monitortheir health and get tested in case of any symptoms." PTI KSU PLB ANBANB
- READ MORE ON:
- Suresh Angadi
- AIIMS Trauma Centre
- Belagavi
- Karnataka
- Lok Sabha
- KSU
- AIIMS
ALSO READ
Ex-Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to direct CM Yediyurappa to revoke Land Reforms Ordinance
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,274 cr highway project in Karnataka from NHAI
Karnataka agri minister seeks Rs 2,036 cr funds from Centre for various initiatives
Karnataka agri minister urges Centre to allocate additional 1 lakh tonne urea
Karnataka asks manufacturers of medical oxygen to augment production