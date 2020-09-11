174 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, three deaths

As many as 174 new coronavirus cases emerged in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, said a release by the state Health Department on Friday evening. With the addition of 174 cases, Ahmedabad's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 33,378.

Three COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the death toll in the district to 1,767. The release added that 127 infected persons undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The tally of recovered patients in the district has now gone up to 27,406. These recoveries include 108 from the city. As part of an aggressive testing strategy, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has deployed a team at the city's Kalupur railway station to screen incoming passengers.

On Friday, of the 1,885 passengers screened upon arrival, 22 tested positive and were shifted to designated Covid hospitals, said an AMC release. Out of the total 3,183 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, 1,767 deaths were from Ahmedabad district.