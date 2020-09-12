Colombia coronavirus cases pass 700,000, deaths nearing 23,000
Coronavirus cases in Colombia, which ended more than five months of lockdown at the start of the month, surpassed 700,000 on Friday as deaths from the virus climbed toward 23,000. The Andean country has 702,088 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 22,518 reported deaths. Active cases number 95,398.
Colombia began its months-long lockdown in March. It is now in a much-looser "selective" quarantine phase and making plans to restart international flights. Intensive care units in Bogota are at about 62% capacity, according to local health authorities. The capital is home to a third of Colombia's cases.
