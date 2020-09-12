TN leaders condole demise of Swami Agnivesh

Top leaders of DMK and PMK, MK Stalin and S Ramadoss, on Saturday, condoled the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh. The 80-year-old Agnivesh, suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday.

Heaping praises on the deceased activist, DMK chief M K Stalin described him as a social reformer who struggled against issues like bonded labor and female infanticide. "Despite being attacked by communal forces many times, he remained steadfast on his policies," Stalin said in a statement.

He recalled Swami Agnivesh meeting him here in December 2018 and said his demise was a "big loss" to the country and condoled the latter's death. PMK founder S Ramadoss mourned the death of his 'friend', Swami Agnivesh, and said he was supportive of the party's stand against alcohol and smoking.

He had joined the PMK's protests on these issues in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Ramadoss said in a statement. His demise was a "great loss", he added.

DK leader K Veeramani also condoled Swami Agnivesh's death.