Czech Republic reports record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases

Czech Republic reports record one-day rise in new coronavirus casesReuters | Prague | Updated: 12-09-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 12:43 IST
The Czech Republic on Saturday reported its largest one-day rise so far of new coronavirus infections, recording 1,447 cases, according to Health Ministry data. The country has seen one of the biggest spikes in cases https://tmsnrt.rs/3dIscS3 among European countries in recent weeks.
It tightened restrictions on mask wearing this week although it aims to avoid bringing back measures that would hurt businesses.
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech Republic
- Health Ministry
- European
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Czech Republic reports its highest daily number of coronavirus cases
Czech Republic sees 700 new cases for 1st time
Czech Republic-Scotland Nations League game on, says UEFA
Soccer-Czech Republic-Scotland tie to go ahead despite COVID-19 concerns - UEFA
Soccer-Czech Republic-Scotland tie to go ahead despite COVID-19 concerns