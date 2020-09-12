Philippines reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, record daily toll

Philippines reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, record daily tollReuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:58 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 186 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, a new daily record and the highest single-day fatality rate recorded so far in Southeast Asia.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 4,292, while confirmed cases rose by 4,935 to 257,863. The Philippines has the most COVID-19 infections in the region.
