FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:04 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reported a record daily jump in coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day, logging 97,570 new infections on Saturday, data from the federal health ministry showed.

* Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, widely expected to become prime minister next week, said on Saturday he will consider topping up payouts to households and companies to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

EUROPE

* Princess Leonor, the heir to the Spanish throne, has gone into quarantine after a classmate at her school tested positive for COVID-19, the royal household said on Saturday. * French Prime Minister Jean Castex said his government is not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but will instead implement a raft of less radical measures.

* The UK government brought in new limits on households meeting up in Birmingham, England's second-biggest city, and some surrounding areas, where infections have been increasing significantly.

AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump's administration has expelled about 8,800 unaccompanied migrant children intercepted at the U.S.-Mexico border since March 20 under rules seeking to limit the coronavirus spread in the United States, according to court documents filed Friday by the Justice Department.

* Canada reported no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A first official visit to Israel by United Arab Emirates delegates may be postponed or conducted under restrictions as a lockdown looms.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* U.S. hospitals have turned down about a third of their allocated supplies of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir since July as need for the costly antiviral wanes.

* U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc has begun recruiting participants to its early-stage COVID-19 vaccine study, according to the government database clinicaltrials.gov.

