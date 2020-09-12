U'khand records highest single-day spike with 1,115 COVID cases

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID cases so far with 1,115 more people testing positive on Saturday while 14 infected people died in the state taking the toll to 402

With 1,115 people testing positive, the state's COVID tally rose to 30,336, a state health department bulletin said. Of the 14 COVID positive casualties, five died at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, four at Doon Medical College, Dehradun, three at AIIMS, Rishikesh and one each at Pitgoragarh and Uttarkashi district hospitals, it said. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 290 cases followed by Haridwar with 269, Udham Singh Nagar with 180, Nainital 110, Pitgoragarh 68, Uttarkashi 51, Tehri 46, Pauri 41, Rudraprayag 25, Chamoli 14, Bageshwar 13, Champawat 10, Almora 8, the bulletin said. 20,031 people have recovered, 122 have migrated out of the state and 402 have died, the bulletin said adding, active cases stand at 9,781.