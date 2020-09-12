Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will resume COVID-19 vaccine trials after DCGI nod: Serum Institute

Pharma giant AstraZeneca on Saturday said that clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that the trials were safe. "Once DCGI will give us the permission to restart the trials in India, we will resume the trials," Serum Institute of India (SII) said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:51 IST
Will resume COVID-19 vaccine trials after DCGI nod: Serum Institute
"Once DCGI will give us the permission to restart the trials in India, we will resume the trials," Serum Institute of India (SII) said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Serum Institute of India will resume clinical trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate after getting permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Pune-based vaccine maker said on Saturday. Pharma giant AstraZeneca on Saturday said that clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that the trials were safe.

"Once DCGI will give us the permission to restart the trials in India, we will resume the trials," Serum Institute of India (SII) said in a statement. In a tweet, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said: "As I'd mentioned earlier, we should not jump to conclusions until the trials are fully concluded. The recent chain of events is a clear example of why we should not bias the process and should respect the process till the end. Good news, @UniofOxford." The human trials resumed days after a pause had been announced in the trials after an adverse reaction in one of the participants.

Following the suspension, the DCGI directed Serum Institute of India to suspend till further orders new recruitment in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the vaccine candidate. AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, as the trial sponsor, on Saturday said that they cannot disclose further medical information but confirmed that independent investigations concluded that the trials were safe to restart.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Fifth on the grid is more than Ferrari expected, says Leclerc

Charles Leclerc qualified fifth for Ferraris 1,000th Formula One world championship race on Saturday and said it was more than he could have expected.The sports most successful team, who have made history with the likes of Niki Lauda and Mi...

Oppn MPs give notices in Parl seeking discussion on India-China standoff: Sources

Several opposition MPs have given notices in Parliament seeking a discussion on the India-China standoff at the LAC, sources said on Saturday. They said the opposition leaders are expected to raise this issue during the meeting of floor lea...

Students with high temperature but not COVID positive will be allowed to take NEET exam: Official

After making arrangements for smooth conduct of the NEET examination, the Odisha government on Saturday made it clear that the candidates having high temperature and certain symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to tak...

MP: Man kills two sons before hanging himself

A 27-year-old man on Saturday allegedly throttled his two sons before ending his life near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The deceased Bhura Singh Pusam was probably upset because his wife refused to go with him to his house in Kachha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020