Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic sees record rise in virus cases for third day

The Czech Republic reported its biggest one-day increase in new coronavirus infections for a third straight day on Sunday, recording 1,541 cases as the country battles a surge in the virus in recent weeks. It was the fifth day in a row with new infections above 1,000 for the country of 10.7 million after cases began to accelerate in August.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 19:00 IST
Czech Republic sees record rise in virus cases for third day

The Czech Republic reported its biggest one-day increase in new coronavirus infections for a third straight day on Sunday, recording 1,541 cases as the country battles a surge in the virus in recent weeks.

It was the fifth day in a row with new infections above 1,000 for the country of 10.7 million after cases began to accelerate in August. One state health official said a second wave was under way. Adjusted for population, the country has reported 94 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control data. Only Spain and France have seen a bigger spike in that time.

The Czech Republic came through an initial outbreak that began in March - when daily cases peaked at a high of 377 -relatively well compared to western Europe and has kept the death toll lower than most. As of Saturday, 453 patients had died out of a total 35,401 cases, with 60% of patients having recovered.

Hospitalisations remain below peaks of over 400 seen in the first few months of the outbreak, but figures are growing, with 297 patients as of Friday compared to 172 on Sept. 1. Prime Minister Andrej Babis told tabloid Blesk's website on Sunday the country had one of the lowest death tolls in Europe and said he would appeal for people to maintain health measures.

Epidemiologist Roman Prymula, the government's commissioner for science and research in healthcare, said on Czech Television's Sunday debate show a second wave had started and hospitalisations would rise. The country was one of the first in Europe to mandate wearing masks, shut schools and retail businesses, and restricted travel to contain the spread of the virus.

But it was also quick to ease measures going into the summer months and aims to avoid repeating the harsh lockdowns that helped lead to a record 11% year-on-year contraction in the economy in the second quarter. Last week, it tightened rules for face mask use across the country.

Cases quickly surpassed 30,000 cases this past week after not hitting 10,000 until mid-June or 20,000 until mid-August. The uptick has led neighbouring Germany to require travellers from the capital Prague to provide a negative COVID-19 test or observe a two-week quarantine period upon entry. ** For an interactive graphic on new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dIscS3 https://tmsnrt.rs/3dIscS3?eikon=true

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Interstate bus services stand-off: AP, T'gana officials to meet on Tuesday

Heads of the State Road Transport Corporations of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday to thrash out contentious issues that have been hindering the resumption of interstate bus services despite the lifting of COVI...

Two men, known to each other, shot dead in separate incidents in northeast Delhi

Two men were shot dead in separate incidents allegedly by some unidentified persons in northeast Delhis Dayalpur area, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Hamid 50 and Farukh 45, they said. The incidents to...

Babulal Marandi criticises Jharkhand Land Mutation Bill, urges state govt to withdraw it

Terming Jharkhand Land Mutation Bill as against the interests of the state, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has said that by getting it passed from Cabinet, state government has betrayed the people.He said the government is bringing t...

Madurai girl's suicide before NEET murder of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP, saying the suicide by a Tamil Nadu girl student on the eve of NEET was the murder of the Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao slogan. The 19-year-old Madurai girl and two other medic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020