PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:05pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:07 IST
India's tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 48 lakh on Sunday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:05pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3521 3202 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 567123 467139 4912 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 5961 4253 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 140471 110882 453 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 158389 143053 822 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 7991 5170 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 61763 27978 539 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 218304 184748 4744 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 24592 19129 290 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 113662 94110 3213 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 93641 72587 975 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 9353 5992 76 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 54096 35737 878 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 60460 45074 542 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 459445 352958 7265 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 108278 77703 439 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 3294 2414 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 88247 65998 1762 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1060308 740061 29531------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 7875 6191 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 3615 2020 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1414 823 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 5083 3833 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 150807 118642 626 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 19821 14580 385 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 79679 57536 2356 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 101436 81436 1228 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 2055 1503 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 502759 447366 8381 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 157096 124528 961 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 18932 11132 194 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 31973 21040 414 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 312036 239485 4429 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 202708 175139 3945 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 4836188 3763442 79644------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 95371 74460 1153 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 47,54,356 and the death toll at 78,586. The ministry said that 37,02,595 people have so far recovered from the infection.

