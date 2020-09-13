Surat adds 281 new COVID-19 cases, 300 recover; 6 die

Surat district in Gujarat on Sunday reported the highest number of 281 COVID-19 cases in the state, health department said. At six, the district also reported the highest number of fatalities across the state in the day.

The total case tally in the district now stands at 24,445, while the death toll reached 871, it said. At the same time, 300 patients were discharged in the day, exceeding the number of the new cases, the department said in a release.

While 175 new cases were reported in Surat city, the number of recoveries stood at 185. Similarly, 106 new infections were reported in rural parts as against 115 recoveries, it said. Surat's case recovery rate stands at 88.2 per cent, with 16,417 patients discharged so far, the civic body said.

It further said that out of 3,046 beds available in two government hospitals for COVID-19 patients, only 255 beds remained occupied. A total of 942 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised in different hospitals, including private hospitals, requisitioned by the municipal corporation.

Out of 2,225 beds in the civil hospital, only 152 are occupied, while only 103 of the 821 beds remained occupied In SMIMER Hospital, it said..