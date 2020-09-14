New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept 21
21, except in its biggest city Auckland which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's restrictions would be reviewed next week. She also said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 06:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 06:53 IST
New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on Sept. 21, except in its biggest city Auckland which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's restrictions would be reviewed next week. She also said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.
