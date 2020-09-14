Left Menu
Development News Edition

45.62 lakh COVID cases, 76,271 deaths in India till Sept 11: Vardhan

As per the World Health Organization, there are more than 2.79 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world and more than 9.05 lakh deaths, with a case fatality rate of 3.2 per cent, he said. With the endeavour to manage coronavirus through "a whole of government and a whole of society approach", India has been able to limit its cases and deaths to 3,328 cases and 55 deaths per million population, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly-affected countries, the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:08 IST
45.62 lakh COVID cases, 76,271 deaths in India till Sept 11: Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that a total of 45,62,414 novel coronavirus cases and 76,271 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.67 per cent, had been reported in India till September 11. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Vardhan said as many as 35,42,663 people, which is 77.65 per cent of the cases, had recovered from the pathogen.

The maximum cases and deaths from the infection have been primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karantaka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. "All these states have reported more than 1 lakh cases," the minister said. As per the World Health Organization, there are more than 2.79 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world and more than 9.05 lakh deaths, with a case fatality rate of 3.2 per cent, he said.

With the endeavour to manage coronavirus through "a whole of government and a whole of society approach", India has been able to limit its cases and deaths to 3,328 cases and 55 deaths per million population, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly-affected countries, the minister said. Many of the epidemiological parameters like mode of transmission and subclinical infection were still being researched. Once a person is exposed to the infection, the disease may develop anytime between 1-14 days, Vardhan said.

The main symptoms of COVID are fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. In India, about about 92 per cent of the cases are reported to be having mild disease, the minister said. The increasing magnitude of the outbreak of this diseases in India called for a pre-emptive, proactive and "whole of government and whole of society approach," he said.

The Centre took the COVID-19 with the highest level of political challenge. India collectively stood up to manage COVID-19 and it is estimated that the decisions taken by the government helped in preventing approximately 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000-38,000 deaths, Vardhan said. "Where there was no indigenous manufacturing of PPE... today, we are self sufficient and even in a position to now export," he said.

The Centre initiated a series of actions to prevent entry of disease and contain it. "Group of minister, under my chairmanship consisting of minister external affairs, civil aviation... has met 20 times since its inception on February 3, 2020," the minister said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted 11 empowered groups on March 10 on different aspects of COVID-19 management in the country, he said. PTI SID HMB.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

One more COVID-related death in Ladakh, toll reaches 40

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ladakh has reached 40 after one more patient succumbed to the infection in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday. The 83-year-old patient, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, died in Leh dist...

Hong Kong stocks end higher on fresh vaccine hopes; all eyes on Fed meeting

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Monday tracking a global rally on fresh coronavirus vaccine hopes, while investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting later this week for monetary policy outlook cues in the worlds largest...

AIMIM General Secretary Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui resigns ahead of Bihar polls, joins Congress

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, Jharkhand Pradesh General Secretary of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui has resigned from the party along with some of his comrades and joined the All India Congress party ...

Belarus leader in Russia on mission to win Putin's backing

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus arrived in Russia to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday, seeking Moscows backing after a fifth consecutive weekend of huge protests demanding his resignation.Flight tracking data showed Lukashenkos plane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020