Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business braces for impact as Jakarta heads into second lockdown

"We almost managed to survive the first round of large-scale social restrictions, and here comes another one," Sutiwet, 45, told Reuters. "For now, I am relieved that we are almost surviving, but it will definitely have an impact on income." The second round of social restrictions, known locally as "PSBB", comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and as Jakarta's 67 designated coronavirus hospitals near full capacity. The capital has recorded a daily average of more than 1,000 new cases this month, with 43,400 cases in total and 1,330 deaths since March, according to government data.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:40 IST
Business braces for impact as Jakarta heads into second lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The markings of a rollercoaster year are plastered over Sutiwet's small Jakarta restaurant – plastic barriers on the counters, stickers on the glass urging customers to wear masks, and a gallon of water out front for people to wash their hands.

But just as life in the Indonesian capital was starting to return to normal, the city's 10 million residents are heading into partial lockdown for the second time. Jakarta's tightened social restrictions, effective from Monday for two weeks, mean businesses, malls and houses of worship can only operate at limited capacity, while dining in at restaurants and cafes is not allowed.

Small business owners such as Sutiwet, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name, are bracing themselves for the economic impact. "We almost managed to survive the first round of large-scale social restrictions, and here comes another one," Sutiwet, 45, told Reuters.

"For now, I am relieved that we are almost surviving, but it will definitely have an impact on income." The second round of social restrictions, known locally as "PSBB", comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and as Jakarta's 67 designated coronavirus hospitals near full capacity.

The capital has recorded a daily average of more than 1,000 new cases this month, with 43,400 cases in total and 1,330 deaths since March, according to government data. Months into the pandemic businesses are feeling the crunch, said Shinta Khamdani, from the Indonesian employers' association.

"This (PSBB) policy is very deadly for us, depressing demand so much so that there is no driver for businesses to improve our economic performance," said Khamdani. "Right now, businesses are desperately trying to maintain their existence." If social restrictions are implemented long term, many small and medium enterprises would not survive, she said.

With more than 218,000 coronavirus cases nationally, Indonesia's government has the difficult challenge of balancing health and economic concerns, as the country faces a recession in the third quarter. Heading to work on Monday, Lila Pratiwi, 34, said she was trying to adapt.

"Public transportation is my biggest concern, the government should pay attention as most of the new clusters are from offices and public transport," she said. "That's why I decided to walk today." (Additional reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Computer-designed antiviral proteins inhibit COVID-19 in lab, scientists find

Computer-designed synthetic antiviral proteins have been shown to protect lab-grown human cells from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, scientists say. In the experiments, the lead antiviral candidate, named LCB1, rivaled the...

SASSA grant applicants can skip long queues as online portal launched

Social grant applicants can now skip long queues thanks to the new South African Social Security Agency SASSA online portal launched on Monday.According to SASSA, for now, the pilot project will cover Child Support, Older Persons and Foster...

West Bengal Police forms separate groups to deal with fake news menace

The West Bengal Police has formed separate core groups of police officers with expertise in cybercrime detection to deal with the menace of circulation of fake news, a senior official of the state home department said on Monday. The core gr...

Renault's Alpine enters top tier at Le Mans in 2021 endurance season

Renaults new sports division Alpine will enter the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a series whose jewel in the crown is the Le Mans 24 Hours, the brands general manager said on Monday. Loss-making Renaults new chief executive, Luca de Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020