What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:22 IST
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: 'World in disorder'

A collective failure by political leaders to heed warnings and prepare for an infectious disease pandemic has transformed "a world at risk" to a "world in disorder", according to a report on international epidemic preparedness. "Financial and political investments in preparedness have been insufficient, and we are all paying the price," said the report by The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB).

"It is not as if the world has lacked the opportunity to take these steps," it added. "There have been numerous calls for action ... over the last decade, yet none has generated the changes needed." The GPMB, co-convened by the World Bank and the World Health Organization, is chaired by former WHO director-general Gro Harlem Brundtland.

Trump holds rally indoors President Donald Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue on Sunday despite public health professionals' warnings against such gatherings. People in the crowd were seated close together and many did not wear masks.

The president's campaign portrayed the rally at a large warehouse in Henderson as an opportunity for supporters to exercise their rights to peaceful assembly. "If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the First Amendment to hear from the president of the United States," spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.

'Reckless' 30cm distancing rule Experts described as dangerous and premature the Philippines' decision to cut the social distancing minimum to 30 centimetres (12 inches) on public transport, as the country saw another daily record in new deaths.

Reducing gaps between passengers incrementally to a third of the 1 metre minimum could backfire, experts and medical professionals warned, and prolong a first wave of infections that the Philippines has been battling since March. The new rules took effect on Monday, when the country reported 259 new confirmed deaths. Total fatalities increased to 4,630, while infections have doubled in the past 35 days to 265,888, Southeast Asia's highest number.

Berlusconi's 'dangerous' COVID battle Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left hospital on Monday after overcoming the coronavirus, saying he had survived "the most dangerous challenge" of his life.

"I said to myself, with satisfaction, 'You have got away with it again'," a smiling Berlusconi told reporters at the gates of Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was admitted on Sept. 3 after testing positive. His personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo said the 83-year-old media tycoon would have died had he faced the same symptoms in March or April, but that doctors had learnt a lot from the initial onslaught.

Marseille soccer celebrations condemned French interior minister Gerald Darmanin criticised Olympique Marseille's fans for celebrating en masse on the streets of the city after Marseille beat Paris Saint Germain, given the risks from COVID-19.

"One can only condemn the images that we are seeing," Darmanin told LCI television, when shown TV footage of hordes of supporters partying in close proximity, many without masks. Marseille is among the mainland French cities hardest hit by the virus' resurgence. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

